To The Daily Sun,
This Thanksgiving, not being a football fan, I will watch the National Dog Show after Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. According to NBC, there will be 193 breeds showcasing the great diversity of dog breeds.
The great irony is that this diversity would not be possible if breeders did not discriminate when choosing mates for their dogs. The union of a Bouvier des Flandres and an Entlebucher Mountain Dog will produce neither one nor the other, but just a less valuable mutt.
Discrimination is essential in preserving the wonderful diversity of dog breeds.
Steven Snow
Gilford
