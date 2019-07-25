To The Daily Sun,
Discovery Channel owes its non-scientist viewers an honest and a public apology. They dropped their Megalodon mockumentaries in 2013 and 2014 after much controversy, that and angering viewers of Shark Week. According to their poll, upwards of 70 percent of the viewing public fell for the ruse. The first mockumentary in 2013 got around five million viewers, a record for the 26-year-old Shark Week programming event, so they likely ignored the many viewer complaints they received.
Then in 2016, when the Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week kicked off, they promised no more controversial mockumentaries on the Megalodon. And despite their promise, they lied. In 2018 they aired "Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction" to allow scientists to scoff at the 2013 episode to pacify them because they complained about viewers asking them if Megalodon is really extinct. Yet, still they blew off the ones they deliberately duped. This year in 2019 on Sunday, July 28 they are featuring “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon."
I am calling for a boycott of Discovery Channel and social media complaints,which hopefully go viral, until they issue a public apology and stop treating viewers who believe Megalodon isn't extinct. Regarding these mockumentaries, it appears Discovery Channel agrees with evolutionist/atheist Richard Dawkins who said, “It is absolutely safe to say that if you meet somebody who claims not to believe in evolution that person is ignorant, stupid or insane.."
Len Hanley
Barnstead
