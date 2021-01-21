To The Daily Sun,
After reading negative stories about the Tilton Veterans Home I would like to say something. I have volunteered there for more than seven years. In all that time I have seen nothing but a dedicated staff of doctors and nurses, cleaners and recreational people working with the Veterans. They did all they could to help them. I spoke to and associated with the Veterans. Not once did I hear anything negative. As a matter of fact, one patient mentioned that this was his third or fourth home and the best one yet. Their rooms were always neat and clean. Commandant Margaret Labrecque and her staff should be commended and not criticized. They always had fairs, flea markets and social activities for the Veterans. They made it pleasurable to go and do volunteer work. I always looked forward going to help. I'm sure the staff did all they could but that pandemic put a tough burden on everyone. These are all good and dedicated people and don't deserve the negative publicity. Thank you and God Bless them. I can't wait to go back.
Dick Berube
Franklin
