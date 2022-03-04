To The Daily Sun,
I would like to propose that Andi Martin of Sandwich be given strong consideration for election to the Inter-Lakes School Board. If you are interested in keeping our schools safe from encroachment by so-called "liberal" forces, of which there has been too much lately, Andi is certain to be the best choice to counter the critical race theory forces attempting to run our schools, giving control back to the parents where such decisions should be made.
Derek Marshall
Sandwich
