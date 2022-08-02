I would like to thank the Delegation members (Reps. Harry Bean, Gregg Hough, Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Thomas Ploszaj, Richard Littlefield, Travis O’Hara, Douglas Trottier, Mike Bordes, Jonathan Mackie and Tim Lang) who showed up at Monday night’s meeting and stood up for Gunstock, its employees, our local businesses, and the citizens of Belknap County. They have all taken an extremely important stand for what is important to this community, to our local economy, and protecting our way of life. When it really mattered, they came through to protect proper and judicious governance. Their counterparts who did not show up have demonstrated once again that they care very little about the impact of their decisions on the people and well-being of this county. They continue to create roadblocks and obstructions rather than create constructive and collaborative solutions that benefit Belknap County.
I would also like to thank Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert for fulfilling the oath they took as commissioners under incredibly difficult circumstances. I truly honor and respect how they both worked collaboratively for the highest good of Gunstock Mountain and our local community. They have set an excellent example for how public servants should operate. They deserve our greatest respect and appreciation for enduring the incredible stress of these last two weeks to bring us to this turning point and the actions by many that saved Gunstock.
Hopefully, this drama can be laid to rest, and we can all prepare for our upcoming elections. The people of Belknap County are ready for a change in leadership that has not served our county well. A Delegation Chair who votes for New Hampshire to secede from the United States does not fulfill their oath as a sworn in elected official nor deserves to be holding such an important public office.
