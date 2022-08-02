To The Daily Sun,

I would like to thank the Delegation members (Reps. Harry Bean, Gregg Hough, Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Thomas Ploszaj, Richard Littlefield, Travis O’Hara, Douglas Trottier, Mike Bordes, Jonathan Mackie and Tim Lang) who showed up at Monday night’s meeting and stood up for Gunstock, its employees, our local businesses, and the citizens of Belknap County. They have all taken an extremely important stand for what is important to this community, to our local economy, and protecting our way of life. When it really mattered, they came through to protect proper and judicious governance. Their counterparts who did not show up have demonstrated once again that they care very little about the impact of their decisions on the people and well-being of this county. They continue to create roadblocks and obstructions rather than create constructive and collaborative solutions that benefit Belknap County.

