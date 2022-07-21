The County Delegation has failed Gunstock Mountain, its employees, and ultimately the citizens of Belknap County. Wednesday’s mass resignation of the Gunstock management team was shocking and yet perhaps the only recourse to a situation that was only going to continue to deteriorate. The County Delegation supported appointing new Gunstock Area Commission members who were not the most qualified, but they were politically aligned to a clear agenda to dismantle the very competent and successful management team. The Delegation has also not held its “control group” accountable for the mismanagement of their authority and ultimately county taxpayer dollars. It will be interesting to see how this overspending gets resolved. Will it now conveniently get paid from the Gunstock till?
I am disappointed that political tactics have been allowed to go this far. At what point will you stand up for what is ethical and right for honest and good governance. I am disheartened and fear what this all means for the future of Gunstock and what this means for all of us citizens in Belknap County. Election Day cannot come fast enough. I am tired of watching the agendas of the controlling majority steam roll their influence without regard for balanced approaches, fair representation, and good governance. It shouldn’t matter what party you are from... you still represent all of your constituents, and you are still bound to govern soundly and wisely.
To the Gunstock management team, I would like to say "thank you" for your hard work in making Gunstock Mountain a wonderful place to work and visit. You deserve our utmost respect and gratitude for the work you have done and for enduring the relentless and growing toxicity from the GAC. Your leaving is not the will of the people, but I completely understand and support your decision.
