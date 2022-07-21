To The Daily Sun,

The County Delegation has failed Gunstock Mountain, its employees, and ultimately the citizens of Belknap County. Wednesday’s mass resignation of the Gunstock management team was shocking and yet perhaps the only recourse to a situation that was only going to continue to deteriorate. The County Delegation supported appointing new Gunstock Area Commission members who were not the most qualified, but they were politically aligned to a clear agenda to dismantle the very competent and successful management team. The Delegation has also not held its “control group” accountable for the mismanagement of their authority and ultimately county taxpayer dollars. It will be interesting to see how this overspending gets resolved. Will it now conveniently get paid from the Gunstock till?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.