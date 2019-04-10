To The Daily Sun,
I would like to recognize two excellent letters in the past few days. Thank you, Marianna L. Plenge, for your denouncing the abortion on demand and murder of babies that survive the attempts that are born alive. I agree with her assessment that such a thing is a crime against humanity. For my part, I believe that Planned Parenthood is an active criminal operation and should be defunded.
Gary Manson deserves a “well done” for his letter making the case for term limits. While Dems are calling for an end to the electoral college because they lost the last election, Gary’s case makes far more sense by keeping lifelong power brokers out of office, selling their votes to the highest bidders, and creating gridlock. We do not want a few big states running everything because that’s a sure way to cause the nation to disintegrate. But maybe that’s what the left wants?
Commenting on a story here in the Sun last Friday where Laconia Police Officer Eric Adams revealed to we readers that “Meth use is rising” — It should come as no surprise to readers that the drug is pouring across our southern border and preventable drug-related deaths are at an all-time high. And yet the narrative from the left is that no wall is necessary and there is no crisis. It is obvious to even the casual observer that narrative is false and the socialists running the Dem. Party and their obedient followers prefer hating Trump rather then loving their neighbors and fellow Americans. A wall is needed and everyone knows it, but hatred in the hearts and lives of Democrats allows the drugs to flow and deaths rates to rise. To the left this is an acceptable example of collateral damage in their leadership’s lust for power at any price. I pray none of you experience the crushing grief of losing a loved one to a drug overdose which could have been prevented. So many others have, including members of our extended family. It’s not like it couldn’t happen to you as long as lack of reason and lust for power controls their motives and hate their hearts.
The leftist (fake news) media continue to spew their lies about the President while disregarding his many, many accomplishments that have benefited our nation and people while Democrats promote craziness like the Green New Deal. This brings me to the left’s global warming scam. Yes, scam is the right term for it because it’s actually a plan to redistribute wealth. We have done a great job here in America reducing pollution, increasing car mileage in the past 40 years. Smog in LA is an old memory, our waters and air are clean again almost everywhere. Those trumpeting the end of the world in 12 years actually support the UN’s money-laundering plan, not a clean planet. They would do far more good if they went to China and India where the UN grants developing countries the right to pollute at will while getting paid with our money to do it. Now if the “green gang” really believed in the 12-year deadline, why in the world are they not turning to nuclear power, which is far more efficient than any of their green plans? The French built many of them, operated them safely and even exported power to their neighbors. We could, too, if the crisis was real, except for the left’s boogey man narrative.
Steve Earle
Gilford
