The Democrat Presidential Primary has indicated what Democrat leaders usually hide, but which President Obama and Senator Feinstein have let slip, that Democrat leaders, like tyrants worldwide, want to disarm law-abiding citizens.
These candidates mostly only disagree on whether to take so-called “assault weapons” (e.g., AR15s, AK47s) by force or “voluntarily” (but usually with consequences for non-compliance).
They justify taking “assault weapons” as needed to make people safer. But “assault weapons” are rarely used to commit violent crimes. Eliminating illegal immigration would save 10 times more lives. Just reducing Chicago’s murder rate by 20-30% (doable if Chicago Democrats cared) would save about as many lives. Democrats know this, but making people safer doesn’t seem to be their priority.
Since taking “assault weapons” from law-abiding people won’t make people safer, Democrats will then demand taking other guns but this won’t make people safer either. Democrats intend to repeat this cycle until law-abiding people are totally disarmed.
But this won’t make us much safer since most violent gun crimes are committed by known criminals who usually aren’t legally allowed to have a gun.
Democrats have conducted a multi-decade attack on “assault weapons” to make people believe that these are horrible super-weapons that sane people would want to eliminate. But they aren’t super-weapons. Yes, some are used (like other types of weapons) in a few horrible crimes annually, but millions of law-abiding Americans own them and use them lawfully and constructively every day for things like home defense, hunting, and/or target shooting.
Democrats know that taking away “assault weapons” won’t make people safer.
Democrats demand taking “assault weapons” to get people to accept infringement of their constitutional rights and to establish the processes and mechanisms needed to take away all guns from law-abiding people.
Democrat attacks on “assault weapons” aren’t intended to make Americans safer; they are intended to make government stronger and citizens less safe, more dependent, and less free.
Benjamin Franklin said, “People willing to trade their freedom for temporary security deserve neither and will lose both.”
The Second Amendment is said to be the most important amendment because it protects all our constitutional rights (like our freedoms of religion and speech which are also attacked).
Many actions could make us safer without depriving Americans of our rights and freedoms, e.g., better law enforcement, ending illegal immigration, severely penalizing violent gun offenders and illegal gun possessors, and protecting schools. These are all doable but of little interest to Democrats.
Democrats, like tyrants and want-to-be tyrants, want to take guns from law-abiding people because people’s gun rights are not the only rights they want to eliminate.
Don Ewing
Meredith
