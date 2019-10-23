To The Daily Sun,
To distract and deflect away from the tremendous prosperity that our president has created, the Democrats who have mostly gone from liberal to radical progressive leftists; they continue to chase the impeachment ghouls and goblins. Russia, Russia, Russia and now the Ukraine. We must impeach!
Of course there is many more mountains of circumstantial and anecdotal evidence that it is Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden who have become corrupt due to their interactions with those countries. I find it very sad to read the letters in The Sun from all the deluded Trump haters who immediately jump to the guilty as charges mantra against our president, despite suffering through two years of the Russian collusion delusion.
Watching the media attack Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump while awash in superficial adoration of Chelsea Clinton and Hunter Biden just turns my stomach. Let's have some objective analysis of those five offspring shall we? Of course, that is just me chasing after my own delusions. The very real delusions of the progressives is destructive and borders on psychosis. They apparently truly believe that they are real life examples of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, who have taken up their lances and swords in an effort to defend the helpless and destroy the wicked. That of course being Trump, Republicans, conservatives and all their baskets of deplorables and irredeemable followers.
Like Quixote's belief in the healing powers of the Balsam of Bierbras, an elixir that makes him so ill, Democrats are convinced that socialism is the collectivist nirvana that will cure all ills, despite the fact that socialism has never, ever worked and has killed more than 100 million people, and counting! The enchantment of socialism alas, always ends in agony, heartbreak, austerity, discomfort, despair, heavy losses and a sea of tears. And yet our corrupt educational system has been teaching our youth that socialism is preferable to capitalism, to the point that current polling shows that roughly 40 percent belief that bodacious lie.
Democrats are attempting to blow up the Constitution while claiming that Trump, the transparent one, is the one doing that damage. They are acting like mob bosses while claiming that Trump is our "mob boss" president. They are actually attempting a coup on a duly-elected president with their mob-like mentality. Projection on steroids is what it is, and they don't think citizens are smart enough to see the destructive paradox of their ways. You know, like Antifa pretending to be against fascism while violently suppressing opposition.
I thank God that we have wonderful investigate reporters with integrity like Kimberly Strassel ("The Intimidation Game: How the Left is Silencing Free Speech"); Gregg Jarrett ("Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American History"); and Andrew McCarthy ("Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a President"), who have written books that tell the truth. And of course, please read anything written by Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams, two of the most esteemed and honorable writers of the 20th century.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
