To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Planning Department read with great interest a letter published on June 9, concerning an old gravesite in the Langley Cove area. The letter writer was concerned about possible effect to a historic gravesite by a proposed development. Please know that the gravesite is not on the land being developed, but is on another piece of land several hundred feet away from any proposed new development. In fact the land owners, where the gravesite is located, have been maintaining the site and have done some restoration work. Kudos to Rich Tilton and everyone at The Resort on the Bay for being such good stewards.
On a related note, if anyone has a concern about anything happening on a piece of land in Laconia, please voice those concerns directly to the Planning Department. Making comments in a letter to the editor, on Facebook or other social media doesn't create any official record or response.
Dean Trefethen
Planning and Code Enforcement Director, City of Laconia
