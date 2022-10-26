Just two years ago at the end of the Trump administration, we were not only totally energy sufficient, but the U.S. was an energy exporter. While campaigning, Joe Biden promised to slowly phase out our use of fossil fuels. But then he immediately canceled the Keystone pipeline, fracking was cut back and new leases for oil drilling on federal land virtually disappeared. The result: gas prices doubled, New Hampshire electric rates (heavily dependent on natural gas) doubled and costs for home heating oil have skyrocketed.
Because most of our food is trucked in on diesel trucks, food costs have exploded, too. Biden’s response has been to release the emergency oil stores to keep gas prices down. This is the country’s reserve and should only be used in an emergency such as war. What’s the emergency? Democrats are about to get creamed in the election. So Biden puts politics over national security. And now the Saudis have disclosed that Biden pressured them not to cut oil production until after the November election.
So eager to get us all on electric (which we don’t have the grid to support), the Dems are responsible for the greatest inflation rate in over 40 years. Rush Limbaugh was right. The Dems have to lie in order to get elected. If they told you what they really wanted to do, no one would vote for them. Save America on Nov. 8. Vote Republican.
