To The Daily Sun,

Just two years ago at the end of the Trump administration, we were not only totally energy sufficient, but the U.S. was an energy exporter. While campaigning, Joe Biden promised to slowly phase out our use of fossil fuels. But then he immediately canceled the Keystone pipeline, fracking was cut back and new leases for oil drilling on federal land virtually disappeared. The result: gas prices doubled, New Hampshire electric rates (heavily dependent on natural gas) doubled and costs for home heating oil have skyrocketed.

