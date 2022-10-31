What about the planet that we all share? I have heard very little about the environmental catastrophe unfolding that is expected to get much, much worse. Only Democrats have addressed the real, human-caused climate change that we, ourselves, have created.
The dust bowl of the '30s was created principally through ignorant land use policies that tore up the prairies that stretched from Colorado to the Mississippi and destroyed nature’s hold on its bountiful soils. When the Great Depression forced tens of thousands into bankruptcy, families abandoned the land which lay fallow with no cover crops — which eventually blew into the huge dust bowl storms. Today, it is not ignorance that continues the climate catastrophe unfolding on a world-wide scale but denial and avarice.
Today, we are at the beginning of a mega-drought induced by our proliferate burning of fossil fuels, which has led to fires all over the West. Barges are bottoming out on the Mississippi River. We are seeing Earth’s plants and animals being extinguished at ever faster rates. Our own state moose is in danger of extinction due to the current explosion of ticks (more than 50,000 per animal). The rapid increase in tick population is a direct consequence of warmer winters. Our forests and lakes of the world are being destroyed both by climate warming and human greed.
I said the Democrats are the only party that have begun to stand up for the planet, whereas Republicans instead have lied about the causes and demonized the solutions. This is the same group that claims elections were stolen. This is the same group that refuses women the same equal rights as men to make decisions about their own bodies and lives. This anti-science group has no solutions for our economy or planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.