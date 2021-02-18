To The Daily Sun,
The winners of the 2020 election are now at work at the federal and state levels, like it or not. It’s time to focus on things occurring right in our own back yard. Town Meetings are again upon us. New Hampshire is renowned for home rule and local control. This means that people need to step up and participate in local government.
The town of New Hampton posted candidate requests for four elected positions. Nobody stepped up to fill two of those positions. They are now subject to write-ins. These are important elected positions – selectman (1-year term) and trustee of the trust funds (3-year term). The absence of one motivated member can be problematic considering that both the select board and the trustees are three person boards.
I am please to say that two town residents have stepped up and agreed to serve if elected as write-in candidates. I encourage the voters of the town of New Hampton to write these names on their ballot on March 9, 2021.
Maurice Schofield is a write-in candidate for the selectman (1-year) position. Maurice is a lifelong resident of the town of New Hampton and currently serves on the town Conservation Commission. He has served honorably and is a veteran of the 82nd Airborne.
Mark Garibotto is a write-in candidate for Trustee of the Trust Funds. Mark is a retired US Treasury Department financial investigator and is a relative newcomer to the town of New Hampton. The trustees of the trust funds oversee the investment and authorize spending from the various town trust funds, of which the Sarah Dow Macgregor Scholarship Fund is the largest.
I respectfully request all readers of this letter share the names of Maurice Schofield for selectman and
Mark Garibotto for trustee of the trust funds with friends and neighbors registered to vote in New Hampton. I would like to be one of the first to welcome them to their new roles on March 10!
David Katz
New Hampton
