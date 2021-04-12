To The Daily Sun,
Just for a moment, let me redirect your attention away from politics, guns, taxes and conspiracy theories and look forward to a bright spring and summer in the Lakes Region. All the numbers look optimistic. More visitors. More bikes. More boats. More campers. More hikers. It will be busy and we all need make sure it’s a safe and healthy season.
Boaters – There are more of you than Marine Patrol officers and you need to know the rules of the road. Especially new pandemic boaters. Kids 12 and under are always required to wear life vests. If within 150 feet of a shoreline or another vessel – headway speed. Know when you are either the stand on or give way vessel. Spar buoys – Black – North and East. Red – South and West to avoid your prop being mounted on the marina’s Wall of Shame. Remember canoes, kayaks, and sailboats (not under power) always have the right-of-way.
Anglers – No lead tackle. You can trade in your lead tackle and get a $10 coupon. Visit loonsafe.org.
Hikers – It’s worth getting a hiker’s card from NH Fish and Game. Will relieve you of the cost of your rescue should you need to be brought down from Mt. Washington. Visit hikesafe.com.
Bikers – The pedal kind. Always wear a helmet. Designated bike paths are a bit scarce in the Lakes Region. Be mindful that vehicles on winding, hilly two-lane roads may not immediately see you. Avoid riding abreast. It’s called situational awareness. Know where you are and anticipate the actions of others.
Campers – Expect campgrounds to be crowded. Know the rules of your chosen campground. Keep in mind you are in bear country. Specifically, in their living room. Ensure your edibles and trash are secured day and night. Pack in-pack out as much as possible.
Everybody – Please do not pitch trash, cans and bottles, used masks or other debris from your vehicle. There is nobody to clean up after you except for the residents that front the road. I speak from experience.
Above all, keep calm and enjoy summer in the Lakes Region.
David Katz
New Hampton
