In 1905, when the Supreme Court ruled against a Massachusetts pastor who did not want to take a smallpox vaccine, Justice John Marshall Harlan explained that the Constitution did not allow Americans always to behave however they chose. “Real liberty for all could not exist,” Harlan wrote in his majority opinion, if people could act “regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
Something to think about when it comes to the Constitution, individual freedom, liberty and your role in a free society.
David Katz
New Hampton
