Today's headline (Oct. 19): "LRGH files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...." If there ever was a reason to be a one-issue voter, this is it — access to affordable, quality health care. It cuts across all ideologies and party lines.
Covid should have taught us that. Yet, today, there remains two sides to the issue. Some call it a right and others call it socialism. Regardless, when hospitals, medical and dental practices go bankrupt or disappear, it's all our problem. When you go to the polls on November 3, ask yourself if the individuals you choose have a vision or road map for affordable, quality health care or whether it's just a leap of faith. Ask yourself if the people you choose will own the issue or blame others for not making it happen. The choice is ours.
David Katz
New Hampton
