To The Daily Sun,
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
(0) comments
