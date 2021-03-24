To The Daily Sun,
"Parents Amputate Index Finger When Son Points It as a Gun!" Alarming headline? Well that is just what parents, caregivers and medical professionals are doing when they decide to honor Johnnie’s desire to become Joannie. Despite the fact that all of the medical facts demonstrate that Johnnie will make numerous dangerous and foolish choices before he reaches his early 20s, adults (parents, guardians, counselors, medical professionals, etc.) want to assist him with puberty blocking drugs and or/an operation to change permanently what his body knows is not reality. The same is true for little Joannie whose parents can’t wait to change her biological sex, ignoring the fact that over 90 percent of children finally settle into their innate biological sex by their early 20s. If they begin to take those life-altering puberty blocking drugs or surgically remove healthy body parts, they are impacted for the rest of their life. All because the guardian adult(s) acted politically correct and did not have the courage to say no. These decisions have LONG LASTING consequences. Permanent alterations that remain with the child for the rest of their lives AND YOU are paying for these chemical and/or surgical changes through your tax dollars and Medicaid!
Again, this session, I introduced a bill, HB68, to stop this kind of abuse by defining it just what it is: CHILD ABUSE! Of course people who promote the abuse of children crawled out from under their lily pads in opposition. Through the wisdom of the committee the bill was UNANIMOUSLY voted inexpedient to legislate and will go to the floor of the House for a decision. I find it interesting that many of these people were loudly in favor of preventing a child from being sentenced to life without parole because their biological clock had prevented them from knowing right from wrong.
This is why I am asking you for your help. Contact your state legislators, write letters to the editor, help pressure the House to take positive action. Help me raise the awareness that altering the inborn sex of a child IS child abuse. Stop the public funding of child abuse.
The Department of Health and Human Services in New Hampshire sent a letter to children and parents saying Medicaid will pay for childhood abuse in the case of sex changes. And once in the system, your tax dollars will continue to pay for the after effects. Maybe you can get your federal tax dollars to pay for the amputation of Billy or Suzie’s finger for pretending it is a gun. An excellent use of your tax dollars at work!
Rep. Dave Testerman
Franklin and Hill
