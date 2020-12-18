To The Daily Sun,
Dawn Johnson’s statement from Dec. 17, continues her refusal to accept any responsibility for the content that she chose to share.
What she describes as a ‘benign link about Georgia politics’ was actually a conspiracy theory about Georgia politics, which also stated that China was likely involved in rigging the election because an election official looked Chinese, and rounded out with an anti-Semitic meme showing the Georgia Governor’s head superimposed on to a racist caricature of a black man and an antisemitic caricature of a Jewish man, with the text “Riggers and Jews . . . Bad News.”
This was the content in the link she repeatedly shared. Once an attempt on Facebook which the website blocked for going against their community standards, secondly in a screenshot showing Facebook blocking the link with the caption “When you try to share truth FB says nope we will not allow it,” and thirdly on her Twitter account.
After it was brought to her attention that the content in the link was racist and anti-Semitic, and that it came from a neo-Nazi website, Dawn removed it and apologized for “the source” that it came from, but not the content. This is the apology that she sticks with in her latest statement, “I am sorry. I have said this from the beginning” – so to this day she still cannot or will not accept that the content she shared a link to is her responsibility.
In fact, Dawn actually goes several steps further. She casts aspersions on the people who rightly called her out – saying, “I do find it odd that the ones who called me out on it knew of them [the neo-Nazi website].” She lies, and claims that, “someone added a troubling meme to my post,” when people were simply highlighting the meme from the content she linked to. And then she goes on to attack her “political opponents” and the school board.
Her initial “mistake” may have been excusable if she had issued a genuine, sincere apology and accepted responsibility for the content she shared immediately, but she did not. She has since had multiple opportunities to clarify or expand on her lacking apology, and she had chosen every time to make things worse. Instead of accepting that she was in the wrong she has tried to turn the tables and attack those who dare to point out that her actions are unacceptable for a public elected official and dare to call for her resignation.
This statement that she has finally released only makes it worse.
#ResignDawnJohnson
Dana Hackett
Laconia
