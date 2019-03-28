To The Daily Sun,
Dear Gilmanton residents:
You may not have noticed it even if you've passed by several hundred times. It's the biggest little building in Gilmanton. It's located near the Academy Building, just to the right as you enter the driveway. It's the Gilmanton Corner Library and home to thousands of books for all ages and reading preferences.
When I first went by the building, I thought it was “cute” and I continued on my way. Lucky for me I finally took a few minutes to stop by and check out this historical building. I was amazed by all that it had to offer. They have lots of fiction (of course), including westerns, mysteries and more. There are biographies from Lincoln to Bob Dylan and Ted Williams. If you want to learn something new there are books on gardening, cooking, birds, health, sports, crafts etc. It seems there are new titles every time I visit.
I'd recommend checking out the selection of books on CD as well as the DVD collections for adults and children.
Speaking of children, you should see the “kid's section.” It's outfitted with a “pint-sized” table and chairs and lined with all sorts of fun books including favorites like Curious George and titles by Dr. Seuss.
I spotted lots of books for juvenile and young adults as well. Authors like Roald Dahl, who wrote James and the Giant Peach, and Cinda Williams Chima, who wrote the Seven Realms series, were among the variety of materials I saw on the shelves.
Take a few moments to check out this Gilmanton “gem.” Their current hours are Monday 2-4, Wednesday 2-4, Friday 2-6 and Saturday 10-12. In May they will start their summer hours and be open Monday through Saturday.
Barbara Swanson
Gilmanton
