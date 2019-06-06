To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to take a moment to express gratitude to all of the parents and children I saw at the two Belmont High School baseball playoff games. The team had another good season, losing in the semi-finals. What made the disappointing end more bearable was to see the community support at these playoff games including the semi-final game which required NHIAA admission fees for both adults and children.
Many of these fans were parents/children who had no relatives on the field. Some wanted to support the kids that grew up playing youth baseball in Belmont/Canterbury. Some adults came to support the BHS ballplayers who helped their children while volunteering at the youth level the last few years. The difference in the number of fans at the semi-final game (in Belmont's favor) was striking and I know the players appreciated it. The community support was great to see.
Sean Embree
Belmont
