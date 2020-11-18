To The Daily Sun,
So now, after running for president for a year, Joe Biden says “we” need a plan. No Joe, YOU need a plan, which you should have already had since you claimed to have all the answers. But Biden voters didn’t ask for a plan. And Joe didn’t give them one. All he did was hide in his basement, attack Trump, and bribe them with promises of “free” health care and college tuition. How else can you explain electing someone who tells you he’s going to raise your taxes BEFORE he gets elected? Oh, right. He’s only going to do that to people making over $400,000 annually.
If you Biden people had a clue, you would know there aren’t enough of them to cover the Democrats proposed spending increases. But why would you care about details when you’re gonna get “free stuff”? And now, before he even takes over, Biden’s supporters are calling for “enemies lists” of those who didn’t support him.
Congratulations Biden fans. Thanks for voting to make us Venezuela. No paper towels and toilet paper are going to be the least of your worries going forward. Wait until the communists you elected decide to reduce or cut off your food and electricity if they don’t like you. Don’t think it can happen? Talk to somebody in Venezuela. How any sane person could listen to Joe Biden for more than five minutes and still vote for him escapes me, even if you didn’t like Trump. You fools bought Joe. I hope you’ll be happy with your purchase. You own him. There’s no returning a president to the store for a refund. When his radical Democrats destroy America, remember, you did this to yourselves.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
