To The Daily Sun,
It’s great The Laconia Daily Sun lets everyone have their say (including me), but reading letters from Lynn Rudmin Chong is really a chore. Her last piece claiming the Jan. 6 hearings are saving democracy is absurd. Why isn’t she writing about why Joe Biden is destroying our economy? Or lifting sanctions on China? Or selling our strategic oil reserves to them? Could that have anything to do with the money Hunter received? Recently discovered information appears to show Joe was, in fact, aware of Hunters' “business deals”. If Ms. Chong wants to save democracy, perhaps she should focus on him and his family, who appear to have sold out America for personal gain. Jan. 6 is over. It wasn’t an “insurrection”. Donald Trump is no longer president. Yet Ms. Chong is still obsessed with both. She doesn’t write about 20% inflation. She doesn’t write about the invasion at our southern border. No, she’s still writing about Donald Trump. Based on his first year and a half in office, it’s hard to believe liberals and the media convinced voters to elect Joe Biden, a loser with a 38% approval rating. The worst president in modern history (perhaps ever). Yet all she can do is attempt to distract with anti-Trump nonsense. If anything destroys our democracy, it won’t be Donald Trump. It’ll be the actions of the corrupt, dishonest occupant of the White House. He, not Donald Trump, is what everybody should be worried about for the next two and a half years. Vote Republican in November.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
