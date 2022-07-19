To The Daily Sun,
It’s getting harder and harder to keep up with the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd. Linda Terwilliger’s recent letter is a case in point. Let’s look at the facts. She says “high-ranking” Republicans say Joe Biden won “fair and square”. Did he? Did anyone see the recent Wisconsin state Supreme Court ruling declaring ballot drop boxes a violation of state law, which says absentee ballots must be hand-delivered or mailed in? Why was this illegally allowed in Wisconsin in 2020? Perhaps so someone could stuff fake ballots into drop boxes? If you doubt this could have happened, watch the movie 2000 Mules. Why was the Pennsylvania Secretary of State allowed to change voting rules in violation of state law, which says only the state legislature has this power? He allowed ballots to be received and counted after Election Day. Again, the Republican challenge to this clear violation was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. Why? All this activity undermines the system, especially as most was in “blue” swing states allegedly “won” by Biden. In conclusion, there was nothing “fair and square” about the 2020 election. Democrats were ambushed by Donald Trump in 2016 and they weren’t going to let it happen again in 2020. Be prepared for more of their shenanigans this November. The current Jan. 6 show-trial is just more propaganda to sway voters. Don’t be fooled by letters from TDS sufferers. Democrats alone are responsible for the mess we’re in. Today’s news is inflation was 9% last month, the highest since 1980. You can’t “spin” that. Was 1.4% when Trump left office. Facts matter. Vote Republican in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.