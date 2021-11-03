To The Daily Sun,
It appears The Laconia Daily Sun printed a letter that got lost during the Trump administration. After the first paragraph of dumping on Trump, the anti-Trump author asks readers to ask themselves questions. The only question I have is: does she know Donald Trump is no longer president? She takes more than 400 words to say how bad Republicans are, but “zero” in support of what will eventually be the worst presidential administration in history. It’s said that the best defense is a good offense. Her letter is a case in point. When you can’t say anything positive about your guy, knock his predecessor. Democrats and liberals couldn’t wait to be rid of Trump, so why aren’t they rejoicing now? Again, as the saying goes: be careful what you wish for. At this point, we still enjoy the basic necessities, such as food, water, gasoline, electricity, heating oil, etc. All taken for granted by people who’ve never had to go without, unlike many others throughout the world who wake up every morning wondering if they’ll have anything to eat. We can only hope this won’t be the case here three years from now. Check out the grocery store shelves the next time you go food shopping. Forgetting about the price increases, were they ever empty when Trump was president? Was gasoline over $3.00? Were new cars unavailable? The answer is no. It’s no coincidence this has all changed since Biden became president. And if you’re not noticing the encroachment of government into your daily life and the ongoing violations of your privacy and civil rights, you need to pay more attention. What do you suppose an additional 10,000 IRS agents are going to be doing? If you think they’ll only be chasing “the rich”, think again. You anti-Trumpers can put all the lipstick you want on Joe Biden, but we know a loser when we see one. It’s unfortunate for those of us who believe in the constitution and rule of law to have to sit by and see this happening. We’re watching our country being destroyed on a daily basis by left-wing socialists who hate America. Not a pretty picture. I fear things will get worse before they get better. Hope I’m wrong.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.