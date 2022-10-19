In my last letter, I asked: what must world leaders think of Joe Biden? Well, now we know. Not much. After begging Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman to increase oil production, the Saudis and OPEC instead announced they’re cutting it by 2 million barrels day. An embarrassing slap in the face to the United States. After years, and millions of dollars, protecting the Saudis, they stab us in the back to help Russia and China, all resulting from a lack of leadership in Washington, D.C.
OPEC wants oil over $100. This will return gasoline and heating oil prices to previous highs. Against our best interests, the Biden administration is attempting to buy votes by depleting our strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to keep prices down. The SPR is now at a dangerous 40-year low. Biden stubbornly refuses to reverse course and allow more domestic oil and gas production. The Green New Deal (GND) is killing America, especially New England, yet Biden continues to punish us with this insane climate-change agenda.
Our four New Hampshire congressional representatives continue to enable him. Remember this: without them voting for the Democrat agenda, which includes the GND, we wouldn’t be seeing massive inflation, open borders, uncontrolled crime and drugs pouring into the country. None of the three running for reelection mention any of this in their commercials. Sen. Maggie Hassan only talks about special-needs children and abortion. She doesn’t say she’s responsible for electric and gas bills doubling. But she is. Before casting a ballot next month, ask if you’re better off than two years ago. I doubt it. Vote Don Bolduc, Karoline Leavitt and Scott Burns in November.
