To The Daily Sun,

In my last letter, I asked: what must world leaders think of Joe Biden? Well, now we know. Not much. After begging Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman to increase oil production, the Saudis and OPEC instead announced they’re cutting it by 2 million barrels day. An embarrassing slap in the face to the United States. After years, and millions of dollars, protecting the Saudis, they stab us in the back to help Russia and China, all resulting from a lack of leadership in Washington, D.C.

