Normally I am the odd man out in these conversations, as I am the guy who sticks up for the police when most of the people I speak with about the topic have nothing good to say about them. I understand on the whole they have a difficult job dealing with a lot of society's worst examples of human beings.
That said, what happened the other day to the Fays' child (yes, child, because that's what you are at 17) is inexcusable. I don't care if it's protocol, the training, whatever. Explain to me why two grown men — two adults who graduated police academy — with all this training and equipment (i.e. bulletproof vests, tasers, obviously firearms) felt violence was the best course of action? They killed this kid. In less than five minutes on site. There were two adult men trained in the art of combat (and maybe that's the problem) who couldn't overpower a 17-year-old with a knife?
Didn't even try, I bet. Neither one of them got a scratch, I'm willing to wager. It would be one thing if one of them got stabbed but even then, couldn't they have shot him in the leg? I just can't understand it. I'm not the kind of person to get involved in social/civil issues and whatnot, but I'm shocked at the lack of outrage over this. Believe me, I'm the guy who couldn't care less about almost everything. "Apathetic" is the word. But this is wrong. I don't know these people, the police or victims. I just know something needs to be done. No matter what that kid did, no matter if he was in the way wrong. He didn't deserve to die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.