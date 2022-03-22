To the Daily Sun,
On behalf of the Gilmanton Year-Round Library Board of Directors, I would like to express sincere appreciation to the Gilmanton community for your support of our warrant article for partial town funding. We are fully aware of the challenging economy and want to assure you that we are planning fundraising events and will continue to pursue grant opportunities and donations.
The GYRL has much to offer, and we encourage you to take advantage of this wonderful resource. In addition to books and digital library services, the GYRL has programs for all ages. There are also computers for public use, Wi-Fi and internet access, and printing and copying services. Museum and attraction passes that offer free or discounted entry are also available to patrons. Please visit the website at gyrla.org for current programs and information.
Chris Schlegel
Gilmanton Year-Round Library Board of Directors
