To The Daily Sun,
We’re coming down to the wire on what many New Hampshire voters feel is one of the most important elections of our lifetimes. I am heartened that so many of my fellow citizens are engaged and hope that translates into a record turnout on November 6th.
An overwhelming number of issues are at stake. I’d like to focus on one that may not get enough attention: women’s health and a woman’s fundamental need to control her reproductive life.
For those of us in the First Congressional district, the choice couldn’t be clearer. As a state representative, Chris Pappas has long shown his commitment to women’s health. He has promoted women’s access to family planning services. He has fought against attempts to deny working women access to health plan coverage of contraceptives. He has opposed gag rules that prevent free access to family planning information and services in our country and around the world.
A better future is one in which half our population can obtain medical help and information, allowing them to thrive and prosper. I urge my fellow citizens to cast their vote for Chris Pappas.
Jean Knox
Center Sandwich
