To The Daily Sun,
Effective May 1, all outside burning in Laconia will require a written permit. Receiving a permit by phone will no longer be allowed. This was only allowed as a response to the COVID pandemic.
Outside burning permits may be obtained at the Laconia Central Fire Station on North Main Street, or the Weirs Fire Station on Lucerne Avenue.
To receive a permit, you must be the property owner, or have a Non-Property Owner Authorization Form, signed by the owner.
For a seasonal camp fire or cooking fire, you must have a 25-foot clearance from any structure or property line, and a 50-foot clearance is required for burning a brush pile. The permittee must also have a hose, or other way to control and/or extinguish the fire.
A full list of rules are available when the permit is received.
Chief Kirk Beattie
Laconia Fire Department
