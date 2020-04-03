To The Daily Sun,
During these upside-down times, when life is pulled, stressed and challenged, we struggle with ways to keep ourselves and one another safe. We have been vigilant about our role; social distancing and remaining at home. Not surprisingly however, kitty did not get the memo and has shown no interest in precautionary measures. There is much to do after a long winter’s nap.
Kitty is not one to complain, having spent more than half of his dozen years abandoned and living a life in the outdoors. Our terms, however, in his joining our home included an evening curfew. It was during one of those evenings together recently that he awoke us with a plaintiff cry. A quick assessment, and kitty's complaints indicated that we/he would need veterinary assistance, but oh, what happens now?
As seniors, our reluctance to venture out was tangled with anxiety. Still, "Sam" the cat needed care. We called our vet, Dr. MacDonald, and instantly found our helpers! We were reassured that they were ready to take extraordinary measures to keep all safe, from curbside pick up to delivery. Dr. MacDonald gave us a detailed summary outdoors, from afar, and "Sam" was safely delivered back to the car with the necessary medication prescribed. All would be well regarding this crisis!
Thank you to Dr. MacDonald, Melissa, Rachel and Carrie for your careful and compassionate care. We are community strong and feel much refreshed by your efforts!
Cheryl Woundy (and "Sam")
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.