To The Daily Sun,
I have to disagree with the letter that Brian Gallagher sent to The Laconia Daily Sun about David DeVoy. Most Belknap County residents I have heard from have been very happy with the job David has done as a Belknap County commissioner. While it’s true that some think county employees should work for low wages, David, as well as the other two commissioners have done a good job to try and make sure the county services run on a tight budget.
As far as David being a "rino" in Mr. Gallagher’s eyes, most voters are tired of the the party labels and just want good common sense, no matter what party one belongs to. David has shown that right along. There is no doubt in my mind that if David DeVoy was to run again for county commissioner, he would easily be reelected.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
