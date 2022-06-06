To The Daily Sun,
I appreciate the excitement and passion of those running for public office here locally. But do we really need campaign signs up on the roads around the city five months before the election? We have some busy times coming up: Motorcycle Week and 4th of July, just to name a few. The thousands of visitors to our area will not be voting here. Why clutter up the area with these signs so early. Private property, great. Load them up. I would respectfully ask that you wait until after Labor Day to put your campaign signs out on public lands. That will still give the voters two full months to memorize your names. Have mercy on us.
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
