To The Daily Sun,
Recently I was checking out my groceries at the Hannaford in Gilford. I was second in line when I noticed a young lady, probably in her mid seventies behind me with only one item.
Being in no hurry, I insisted that she get ahead of me in line which she reluctantly did .When thanking me and seemingly friendly, I told her it was it was my “Random Act of Kindness” for the day.
When I got to the cashier, I was told that the lady in front of me had given her $ 10.00 to apply to my charges .Although this is not totally unique, it certainly made my day and the $ 10.00 was certainly appreciated, but the thoughtfulness was worth $ 1,000.00 to me
I have a feeling that she was happy doing this and I truly hope so..
A little lesson in how to make yourself happy. Try it. I promise that it will make you happy
God bless.
Charlie Kellogg
Laconia
