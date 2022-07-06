To The Daily Sun,
Can we trust former President Donald Trump?
Can we trust a man who refuses to repudiate the ugly, insane and despicable rumor that American politicians drink children’s blood?
Should we trust Trump when he boasts about his money, power and intellect and claims that he is never a loser? Can we trust a self-proclaimed “never-loser” who has come up short every day for the last 20 months, in the most important fight of his life, as he tries, and always fails, to make good on his promise to overturn an election?
Should we trust a person who delights in betraying American war heroes like John McCain and Humayan Khan? Can we trust that Trump will not betray us, also, if we wear the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces?
Should we trust a man who says that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were “patriots”? Is he talking about a football team? Doesn’t Trump know, or care, that real American patriots are people like Washington, Khan, Grant, McCain, and Eisenhower, not thugs who injure Capitol police?
Can we trust a man who promised us at rallies all over America that he would lock up Hillary Clinton, but who never did?
Can we trust a man who promised us he would build a big, beautiful wall with Mexican money to keep Mexicans out, but who couldn’t get Mexicans to pay even a dime for it?
I am persuaded that Trump is either an insane man or an evil man, and that, either way, we trust him at our peril.
Charlie Ajootian
Alexandria
