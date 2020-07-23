To The Daily Sun,
This is addressed to the mayor and members of the City Council of Laconia:
Motorcycle Week needs to be cancelled. To hold it is going against demonstrated evidence in other states of the medical dangers of holding large gatherings of people. It is foolish to think the Covid-19 virus will not be brought into Laconia by the participants in the Motorcycle Week activities. Regardless that you don't have the vendor tents, the week's appeal is the socializing aspects of the gatherings. The motorcyclists will still congregate on Lakeside Avenue, in bars, in restaurants, probably not socially distancing, nor wearing masks.
The virus seems to spread geometrically. One person, symptomatic or asymptomatic, comes in contact with five people, those five each come in contact with five others, and so forth. Very quickly things are medically out of control in Laconia. I would predict within one to 3 three weeks after Motorcycle Week happens, Covid-19 infections will rise dramatically and the city officials will embarrassingly say: "Oh oops, we made a mistake." The genie is out of the bottle by then.
Please, please, reconsider your decision!
Charles Mihie
Laconia
