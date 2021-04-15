To The Daily Sun,
Columnist Jeff Robbins is a hopeless case. His recent editorial in the Sun entitled “Rump Party” proves that.
Jeff suffers from “Demolitioncrat” amnesia. This amnesia neutralizes the memory of serious indiscretions or crimes perpetrated by Demolitioncrats. Examples of “Demolitioncrat amnesia” include:
• Ted Kennedy’s murder of Mary Jo Kopechne. No problem, he is a Kennedy.
• Bill Clinton’s Oval Office sexual dalliances with a young intern on the historic “Resolute desk” and his subsequent impeachment for lying about it. There were other sexual assaults committed by Bill, including Paula Jones and Juanita Broderick. Jones was paid $400,000 to settle her lawsuit. Bill was disbarred from the practice of law. These women were labeled “trailer trash" by Hillary and should not be believed. Bill traveled with buddy Jeffrey Epstein and many other Demolitioncrat politicians, like Sen. Bob Menendez, on the “Lolita Express.” These trips included underage young girls.
• Currently 10 women accuse Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. No problem again, he’s a Demolitioncrat.
• Joe Biden even had eight women accuse him of inappropriate sexual touching but it was “Joe being Joe”.
• Finally, Demolitioncrat Congressman Eric Swalwell had an affair with the Chinese spy Fang Fang. Fortunately for him, “Boom Boom” Pelosi has no problem with it and left him on the Intelligence Committee.
Now the Demolitioncrats have brought us much worse. “Wynken, Blyken and Nod” now sail our Ship of State. Of course, Nod is “Bejing Mumbles Disoriented Biden.” He trips his way up the stairs of Air Force One, needs photos of reporters and extensive notes to hold a press conference and is only allowed to appear in public with “Wynken” Harris, his Vice President (the 47th President), who flirtatiously giggles her responses to most questions and winks away her responsibility for the disastrous calamity on our southern border. Our infamous Secretary of State Blyken recently sat starry-eyed and speechless in Alaska when Tiger Yang, a Communist Chinese Party murderer of the Uighurs, Falun Gong and Christians, lambasted the greatest country in the history of mankind.
This Sunday Maria Bartiromo reminded us 40 Obama national security experts, including James Clapper and John Brennan, claimed Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” was a Russian hoax. Even leftist media now admit that John Ratcliffe, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, was correct when he reported the “Laptop from Hell” belonged to Biden. The Obama-Biden national security experts intentionally lied, politicized intelligence to cover up the perverted and traitorous conduct of the Biden family and, in my opinion, committed treason. China, Iran and Russia won the 2020 election since they elected the Biden International Criminal Syndicate as POTUS.
Finally, Jeff clearly opposes voter ID, supports the Corrupt Politicians Act (HB1) and recently demanded elimination of the filibuster despite the fact that the Demolitioncrats recently used it 300 times to block legislation, proving once again based on his own standard that the Demolitioncrats are not only historically racist but also currently racist and hypocrites.
The charlatan is Jeff Robbins.
Charles H. Bradley III, Esq.
Laconia
