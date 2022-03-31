To The Daily Sun,
I, like Mike Hatch in his letter dated March 26, am very appreciate of all the work that Bob Jones has done for veterans. I am also appreciative of the work that Sen. Maggie Hassan has done for the veterans also. I too was in the military in the U.S. Army engineers with duty most of three years in Europe. I can remember in the '60s and '70s the military was not very popular, it seems nice that the men and women of the military are appreciated today as they should be also all the veterans who did their time and effort to support our country we love. We are fortunate to have a great VA health system I am proud to be part of the system. In closing I would like to say God bless our military and God bless America the land we love.
Charles Flanagan
Meredith
