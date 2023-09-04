Gordon G. Chang, the preeminent Chinese Communist Party authority in the world, opines the CCP is at war with the U.S. economically, socially and tactically. Chang reasons:
1) General Chi Haotian, Chinese defense minister, two decades ago advocated for extermination of Americans by disease so that China could occupy the hills, plains and valleys of America.
2) The CCP promotes the mass murder of Americans. In 2020 the Chinese sociologist Li Yi discussed the devastation caused by COVID-19 to U.S. He bragged the CCP will succeed (extermination of Americans) by 2027.
3) Chang believes a CCP biological warfare laboratory caused the SARS 2002 virus, and COVID-19 originated from the CCP Wuhan laboratory.
4) Prestige Biotech, a CCP company, operated an “unlicensed laboratory” in Reedley, California, in March 2023, uncovered by state and Fresno County officers. On site were white lab mice (773 live and 175 dead) genetically engineered to carry pathogens which cause coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis, and herpes. Chang concludes that other CCP labs exist and the CCP is preparing to unleash these pathogens on U.S. when they invade Taiwan.
5) The CCP Belt and Road Initiative has made major inroads in South America, Africa and the Middle East. China and Russia have a mutual attack protocol and plan a coordinated invasion of Taiwan and Poland before 2025. The CCP builds a sophisticated spy station in Cuba, operates secret CCP police stations here, buys thousands of farmland acres near military bases and flies spy balloons over our military installations.
6) The Biden criminal syndicate accepted $50 million from the CCP, allows a southern border invasion, including CCP terrorist. Nevertheless 40%-plus of Americans are in denial.
Chang concludes the CCP is executing a plan to exterminate America. Wake up America before it is too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.