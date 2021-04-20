To The Daily Sun,
All conservatives say, “All lives matter.”
When an innocent, unarmed white person is killed, conservatives voice their support for the dead, unarmed white person. But when an innocent, unarmed person of color is killed, conservatives vigorously support the perp. How come?
Charles Ajootian
Alexandria
