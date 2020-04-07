To The Daily Sun,
In times of crisis there is always someone that inspires the masses to do good, and I have seen so many examples in our community, from the rainbows on the doors and windows to business and neighbors helping one another, I am inspire this city always finds a way to lift us all up, including the most vulnerable in our society. Thank you to all for that.
I want to take this time to thank, the workers who are putting their lives in the line to serve our communities and keep us running, from grocery store staff, postal workers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, doctors, city workers, and those that have been making sure our most vulnerable citizens are taken care of. They are making a huge sacrifice and for that on behalf of myself and Laconia Democrats I want to thank you all. This city is better because of you all and know we all know the sacrifice you are making to keeping us safe and make sure our community stays healthy.
Carlos E. Cardona, Chairman
Laconia Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.