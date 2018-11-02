To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing to encourage voters to support Carlos Cardona this Tuesday, November 6 for Belknap County District 3 Representative in Laconia. I had the pleasure of meeting Carlos while running for Congress earlier this year. His commitment to his community, family and business left a mark on me.
Carlos's company employs several members of the Laconia community. When I spoke with his employees, I realized many of them thank Carlos for providing opportunity when there was none. His commitment to creating opportunity for many instead of few is what led him to pursue the role of state represenative.
Carlos is a true American Dream turned reality. He is passionate and committed to fight for each of you. Please support him this Tuesday, November 6.
Deaghan McEachern
Portsmouth
