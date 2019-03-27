To The Daily Sun,
The Carroll County budget has many line items that cannot be reduced. Increases in retirement payments, health insurance, medical care, energy, legal costs, interest, and food are pretty-much fixed costs. Since October, County Carroll commissioners, department heads, state representatives, and special committees have been working to put forth an affordable budget. Last week, against the recommendation of a five-person committee established to examine the budget of the Registry of Deeds, it was proposed to cut the budget, in fact terminate the archival project currently underway.
This is an expensive multi-year project with legal requirements. Each of the past two years the county spent $50,000 with the understanding that the third year would require substantial funding to complete the project. Let it be known the revenue of the deeds' office is in the $900,000 range, while its projected expenses are in $500,000 range. Over the past three years, thanks to the wisdom and hard work of elected officials and administrators, frugal budgets resulted in compliance with the laws as well as substantial surplus. The county tax portion of the tax bill has been minimal.
Let your voice be heard, a letter, phone call, or attendance at the upcoming meeting. With the hope of concluding the process, our elected officials will convene an evening meeting Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the County Delegation room in the administration building in the County Complex in Ossipee. One can view the County budget at the county website or the commissioners’ office in Ossipee.
Susan E.Wiley
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.