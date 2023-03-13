To The Daily Sun,

Bristol's candidate for school board (SAU 4), Joe Maloney, is the only one running who'll ensure the needs of our children, their teachers and support staff are met. Joe's a person of integrity with a long record of civic involvement that reflects his passion and commitment to our community, and his understanding of the important role of education to the prosperity of Bristol, its neighboring towns and the greater Newfound region.

