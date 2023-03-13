Bristol's candidate for school board (SAU 4), Joe Maloney, is the only one running who'll ensure the needs of our children, their teachers and support staff are met. Joe's a person of integrity with a long record of civic involvement that reflects his passion and commitment to our community, and his understanding of the important role of education to the prosperity of Bristol, its neighboring towns and the greater Newfound region.
Joe's a local who possesses the qualities necessary to succeed in the role of school board member: patience, the ability to listen and compassion for those who're charged with teaching our children under increasingly difficult circumstances. He knows the importance of teamwork in reaching consensus regarding issues critical to the success of our schools, not the least of which is crafting a budget based on solid analysis and common sense — and an awareness that the interests of taxpayers deserve thoughtful consideration, whether they be families with school children or seniors living on fixed incomes.
Contrast Joe's approach to that of his opponent, Randall Kelley, whose campaign last year for Bristol selectboard was based on his stated belief that "taxation is theft." Mr. Kelley's radical ideological bent was roundly rejected by Bristol voters; Kelley finished next to dead last in a field of seven, garnering just 57 votes of 950 cast. Local residents recognized him as a divisive figure. Mr. Kelley has apparently reinvented himself for a school board run; now, he says he's a "voice" for children. Whatever this means, make no mistake: Kelley's extremist view — likening funding for our schools to stealing money from taxpayers — will yield chaos, not the community consensus Joe Maloney will build to achieve quality education at an affordable cost for all. Vote Joe.
