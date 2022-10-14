After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).
Some things have changed. I just wonder if the person you met had any relatives who served in previous generations. People should not believe political ads on television and the internet without doing additional research. Capitalism is not always about money and not everyone wants to live under socialism or communism. Just because someone grows up in a rich community does not make them rich. Totally eliminating America's past will not cleanse it of its sins and mistakes. Corporate America may include 1%'s but it also provides income for the masses. Lack of unity only creates more dissent in America. Shame on the Democrats and shame on the Republicans and check history for political parties in America past and present. Also, check history for the woman who was running for president and could have done a great job, Carly Fiorina.
My inclination to agree with the conservative Republican candidate Lisa Smart's talking points appeals to my independent political standpoint as does some of the points made by Bill Hemmel, and that is why I like our American political system. Independents are able to decide all candidates. What change?
