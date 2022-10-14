To The Daily Sun,

After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).

