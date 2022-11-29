Even though Republicans regained the U.S. House in the 2022 midterm election the real fight will begin after they take their oath of office in January. Their biggest challenge will not be the economy, combating racism, securing our southern border, global warming, or energy independence. It will be exposing the corruption in Washington, D.C., and mainstream media.

The Laconia Daily Sun pulled Democrats and Republicans together twice to debate issues. Sean Kavanagh likewise pulled a group together for the same reason. I know because I attended all three. I got to meet Kavanagh and Ruth Larson at those meetings. I liked both as individuals but would not have voted for either in the recent midterm elections because they are truth deniers.

