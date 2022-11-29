Even though Republicans regained the U.S. House in the 2022 midterm election the real fight will begin after they take their oath of office in January. Their biggest challenge will not be the economy, combating racism, securing our southern border, global warming, or energy independence. It will be exposing the corruption in Washington, D.C., and mainstream media.
The Laconia Daily Sun pulled Democrats and Republicans together twice to debate issues. Sean Kavanagh likewise pulled a group together for the same reason. I know because I attended all three. I got to meet Kavanagh and Ruth Larson at those meetings. I liked both as individuals but would not have voted for either in the recent midterm elections because they are truth deniers.
I have many Democratic friends like them and after years of debates, all end the same way. When facts and numbers are presented, they return a deer in the headlights stare and the conversation ends. None ever dispute the facts. It’s the darnedest thing.
Their trust in the left-leaning media is similar to Catholicism. The difference is Catholics are taught to love one another. Democrats are taught to hate those who do not think like them. Sermons are delivered daily on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. to their loyal followers. Another difference is Catholics are challenged to look within themselves to fix nonworking behaviors. Democrats are taught that others create their problems and their adversaries need to change. Also, compromise is not an option, so there is no need to debate.
I disagree. There are many problems facing this nation, but all can be resolved peacefully if we work together with respect, integrity, honor and humility. The only way that’s possible is by beginning with truth. Let’s start there.
