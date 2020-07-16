To The Daily Sun,
The polls have been showing that Joe Biden will win the 2020 presidential election. They did the same for Hillary Clinton in 2016. So why do so many intelligent people continue to listen (and believe) the left-leaning media? It reminds me of the book 1984. Here is a summary from Wikipedia. (https://bit.ly/2Wluroj)
The premise of the book is that government (i.e. Big Brother) oversees all aspects of society. There were four ministries to ensure that control was maintained.
Ministry of Truth controls information: news, entertainment, education and the arts. They “rectify” historical records to agree with Big Brother’s current pronouncements so that everything the party says is true.
Ministry of Plenty rations and controls food, goods and domestic production, every fiscal quarter. It publishes false claims of having raised the standard of living, when it has, in fact, reduced rations, availability and production. The Ministry of Truth substantiates these claims by revising historical records.
The Ministry of Peace supports perpetual war between opposing states.
The Ministry of Love identifies, monitors, arrests and converts real and imagined dissidents. The dissident is beaten and tortured, and when near broken, he is sent to Room 101 to face “the worst thing in the world” — until love of Big Brother and the party replaces dissension.
Sounds scary and it is. The book 1984 was written by George Orwell and published on June 8, 1949. You may ask, how could he know what the left-leaning media and Democrats would do in 2020? He didn’t! If you know world history, you know that WWII ended in 1945, just four years earlier. He was writing history and more specifically about the Nazi Party. Those on the left should be outraged by my comparison but how far off am I?
The left-leaning media (Ministry or Truth) fed us a false narrative of Russian collusion for 2-1/2 years to find out that members of Congress, DOJ, FBI and CIA lied. The was no collusion and if you think there was provide proof.
The Democratic Party (Ministry of Plenty) has lied that Obamacare would save the average family $2,500/year. I don’t know of a single person who was paying for their own health care before Obamacare who has seen that savings. My personal health care has increase by 67 percent ($5,000) since 2012 and I suspect I’m about average. They also lied that the TC&JA benefited the rich. It didn’t!
The BLM and Antifa (Ministry of Love and Ministry of Peace) are now rioting and tearing down statues in efforts to rewrite our history as a racist nation, when the exact opposite is true. We have black doctors, lawyers, senators, congressmen, professors and, more recently, president of the United States.
I’ll close with an opinionÚ The “insurance policy” Peter Strzok referred to following his meeting with Andrew McCabe was an alliance with the left-leaning media to tear down President Trump. Strzok and McCabe were both fired. It’s time to do the same to the left-leaning media and Democratic leadership.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
