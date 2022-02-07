To The Daily Sun,
Headline: “Scandal-ridden CNN sees ratings dive by 90% after 2021 coverage” according to this New York Post article: bit.ly/33VTa9Z. The NYP is “right-of-center” but even left-leaning Yahoo news reported an 80% decline. That should bring “hope” to many who believe CNN was the single biggest contributor to the demise of honest journalism.
CNN spent four years harping on the myth that Donald Trump won in 2016 due to Russia influencing the election. All the while, they were influencing the 2018 and 2020 elections along with allies MSNBC, ABC, CBS, New York Times, etc. Through their misinformation, they succeeded in seating the most incompetent leadership in our lifetime, namely Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Look around. Are you better off today than one year ago? Even the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun have flipped from mostly leftist to mostly conservatives. People are fed up with the lies promulgated by the legacy media. The way they have exaggerated 730 arrests after the Jan. 6 riot into an “assault on our democracy” is straight out of Joseph Goebbels propaganda doctrine.
Those 730 (mostly peaceful) protesters were trying to save democracy, not tear it down. We now have a dictatorship, but those on the left continue to “trust” the media outlets that created it. Think about it. Virtually everything is done by executive order. It started with President Barack Obama.
Illegal immigration is an excellent example. President Obama stopped enforcing the deportation of illegal immigrants with an executive order. President Trump canceled that order and diverted moneys from other programs to build a wall and stem the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants across our southern border. The day President Biden took office, he stopped construction on the wall and welcomed any and all immigrants into our country during a pandemic. Over 2,000,000 in 2021. That’s the population of New Hampshire and Vermont combined.
News flash, crossing our border is illegal according to current laws enacted by Congress decades ago. If Democrats want more immigration into this country, shouldn’t they change the laws? They don’t because it would require a debate which Democrats aren’t good at and popular support which they don’t have.
Instead, Democrats and the legacy media rely on division. By means of propaganda, i.e., repeating the same lie over and over again, they have convinced millions to despise people they have never met. Be they Republicans, critical race theory opponents, antivaxxers, or people that want criminals incarcerated, our southern border closed or threaten the Democratic Party’s power.
The real threat to democracy is today’s Democratic Party. According to this CNN poll, cnn.it/3s7Oaam, 75% of Americans say there’s a crisis on our southern border. In an actual democracy, our representatives would close it. This is just one example. Their push to eliminate the filibuster and overturn state's voting rights are other examples. End the insanity. Replace Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster later this year. We need representatives that vote with New Hampshire not New York.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
