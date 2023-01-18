Have you ever wondered how the Nazi Party was able to get the German people to worship Adolf Hitler? How Germans supported him as he invaded country after country, killing millions in his conquest for power? It’s mind-numbing in hindsight, but no sane person denies it happened. Thousands of books have been written on the subject but none better than the satirical book “1984,” by George Orwell. Here is a link to that 181-page book: https://tinyurl.com/2p95yuzt. Everyone should read and understand how by controlling the media, you control the people.
Today, the story is playing out again in our country and millions are oblivious to that fact. They contribute letters to the editor and repeat baseless propaganda that has divided this country along political lines. The CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc., followers refuse to debate issues based on facts and truth. Why? Because many of their beliefs are figments of a corrupt media’s imagination. They want to believe the media, so they ignore reality.
Conservative contributors, like myself, research the facts and include links to reliable sources so anyone can read and dispute them. It never happens. Contributors such as William Hemmel and others like him just drone out the CNN propaganda. It’s scary. If Bill or anyone else has proof that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election or that Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation, please provide it or stop making those claims! It’s dishonest and only contributes to reelecting incompetent politicians. Maybe that’s their goal.
In "1984,” there was only one media source. It was called the “Ministry of Truth” and was anything but truthful. We are not there yet but getting closer every day. Please pray for Mr. Hemmel’s (and others) enlightenment before it’s too late.
