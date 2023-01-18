To The Daily Sun,

Have you ever wondered how the Nazi Party was able to get the German people to worship Adolf Hitler? How Germans supported him as he invaded country after country, killing millions in his conquest for power? It’s mind-numbing in hindsight, but no sane person denies it happened. Thousands of books have been written on the subject but none better than the satirical book “1984,” by George Orwell. Here is a link to that 181-page book: https://tinyurl.com/2p95yuzt. Everyone should read and understand how by controlling the media, you control the people.

