To The Daily Sun,
Does anyone know where the term “the big lie” came from? According to Wikipedia it was coined by Adolf Hitler in his book Mien Kampf to describe the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.” According to historian Jeffrey Herf it was used to turn sentiment against the Jews that lead to the Holocaust.
Why bring it up? Because it was used successfully again in 2016 here in the U.S. What was the big lie? That the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. Half the country knows it was a lie but the other half continues to hang on despite John Durham indicting three individuals for lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Kevin Clinesmith, n.pr/3FkedA2, was the Department of Justice lawyer that lied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court by altering an email from the Central Intelligence Agency that said “Carter Page was a CIA asset” to “Carter Page was not a CIA asset.” He pled guilty and received a one-year suspended sentence.
Michael Sussman, bit.ly/39V7y1m, fabricated the Trump-Alpha bank financial connection with Russia. The 27-page indictment reads like a conspiracy plot to frame Donald Trump and was funded entirely by the Clinton campaign. This article, bit.ly/3xec0mU, puts names to the unnamed in that indictment. His case is pending.
Igor Danchenko, bit.ly/3DCre7y, was indicted for lying to the FBI. He was the source of much of the debunked Steele dossier. The 39-page indictment details a web of lies that alleged Trump and associates colluded with Russia. Steele actively peddled the fake dossier to the FBI and mainstream media. Again, the Clinton campaign funded the Steele dossier. His case is pending.
Will any of those “convinced” collusion was real read the above indictments? Probably not. They will turn on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, etc. and be convinced these indictments are politically motivated and dismiss them as exaggerations and baseless. They are not. A CNN article, cnn.it/30KqFd5, confirms the indictments are true and at the same time rationalizes how they were unwittingly duped.
They were not duped, they were complicit. Even after the mainstream media had Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz’s report that was the basis of the Durham investigation, they ignored most findings. They also downplayed the bias shown by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, etc. and the judicial overreach by the Mueller team to create a fantasy of treason and betrayal that never occurred.
Even today, most CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. viewers will not recognize the three individuals indicted above. And if they do, most will believe they are being indicted for poor judgement. By contrast, those that watch FOX, Newsmax, etc. have confirmation of what they always knew. The “big lie” of 2016 has been exposed. This nation now has to decide if the “truth will set us free” or patriots will be persecuted for speaking it. Pray for America.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
